Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 5.9% Higher

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 39,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 269,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

