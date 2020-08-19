Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) vs. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Head to Head Survey

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nlight and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 1 5 1 3.00 Diodes 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nlight presently has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. Diodes has a consensus target price of $54.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Diodes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than Nlight.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nlight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -14.17% -9.17% -7.47% Diodes 10.59% 11.14% 7.54%

Volatility & Risk

Nlight has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nlight and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 5.28 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -100.00 Diodes $1.25 billion 2.11 $153.25 million $2.91 17.47

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diodes beats Nlight on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

