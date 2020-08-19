NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NXRT opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

