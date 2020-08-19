New Senior Investment Group Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $381.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,176,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

