National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.