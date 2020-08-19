National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$96.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$67.52 and a 52 week high of C$115.96. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

