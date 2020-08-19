National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bird Construction Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

BDT opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.82. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.49 million and a P/E ratio of 16.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.50%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

