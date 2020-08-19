National Bank Financial Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$36.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.69.

EIF stock opened at C$30.91 on Monday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $965.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

