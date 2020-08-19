National Bank Financial Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APR.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

APR.UN opened at C$9.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.58. The company has a market cap of $373.96 million and a P/E ratio of -139.72.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

