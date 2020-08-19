National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.71 billion.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.40.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$57.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

