National Bank Financial Cuts Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$2.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IVQ.U. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$7.75 to C$4.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday.

Invesque has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$7.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

