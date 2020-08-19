National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after buying an additional 3,968,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after buying an additional 963,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after buying an additional 1,292,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after buying an additional 1,976,438 shares during the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.