NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown Sells 6,281 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $238,992.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSTG opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 265.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,727 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,677,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 286,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 302.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 272,817 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

