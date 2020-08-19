Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.