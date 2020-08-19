Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,586,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

FR stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

