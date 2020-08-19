Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

