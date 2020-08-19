Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 205,877 Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 205,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Store Capital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after buying an additional 1,671,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397,924 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,218,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

