MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 9,396 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

