MSG Entertainment Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($6.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:MSGE)

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MSG Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($5.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSG Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($5.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($20.80) EPS.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

MSGE opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96. MSG Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. MSG Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,334,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $739,000.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.