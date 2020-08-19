Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $295.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.35.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $21,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

