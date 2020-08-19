Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.19.

MODN stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $419,771.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,873,168.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $121,805.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,680,000 after buying an additional 120,655 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,000,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 828,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,498,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

