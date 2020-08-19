MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and ANSYS (NYSE:ANSS) Head to Head Comparison

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 5.80% 11.88% 8.18% ANSYS 26.17% 12.91% 9.60%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MiX Telematics and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 1 2 0 2.67 ANSYS 2 5 6 0 2.31

MiX Telematics presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.53%. ANSYS has a consensus price target of $273.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.81%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than ANSYS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ANSYS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and ANSYS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $145.65 million 1.60 $10.99 million $0.69 14.07 ANSYS $1.52 billion 18.14 $451.30 million $5.51 58.16

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than MiX Telematics. MiX Telematics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANSYS beats MiX Telematics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite, which provides field simulation software for designing electronic. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching; ANSYS Fluent that enhance workflow process; and ANSYS medini analyze, a suite for functional safety analysis. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

