Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 50,100 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bill.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $104.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $3,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $584,393.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,926,176 shares of company stock valued at $259,121,764 over the last 90 days.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

