Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,646 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

