Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,478 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.30. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.