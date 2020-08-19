Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH opened at $186.52 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.