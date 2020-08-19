Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,049 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -350.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Several research firms have commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

