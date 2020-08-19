Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after purchasing an additional 260,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.94.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,893 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

