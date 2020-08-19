Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Hess by 60.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hess by 89,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Hess by 113.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. 11.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

