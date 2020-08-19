Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,910 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.