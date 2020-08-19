Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,157,000 after buying an additional 1,445,053 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 175.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after acquiring an additional 477,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 78,222.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

