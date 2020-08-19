Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,869 shares of company stock worth $40,939,089 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.