Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,472 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

