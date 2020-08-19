Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.90 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Shares of MTB opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

