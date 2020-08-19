Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

