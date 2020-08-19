Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock valued at $229,304,333. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

