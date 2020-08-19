Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 31,385 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $122,940.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,509.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,455,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $27,912,347.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,362,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,679,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,247,803 shares of company stock worth $87,059,832.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.