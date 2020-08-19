Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

