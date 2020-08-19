Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Middleby stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $98,051.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after purchasing an additional 514,180 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Middleby by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,500,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,124,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Middleby by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Middleby by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,434,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,617,000 after acquiring an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

