Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bruker by 48.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,190,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 54.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

