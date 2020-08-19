Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $234,000 Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

