Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $232,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $106,956,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

