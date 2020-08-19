Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,263 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vereit were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 164.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after buying an additional 23,109,227 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 86.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after buying an additional 12,011,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 497.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,321,000 after buying an additional 7,717,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 57.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,429,000 after buying an additional 5,048,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

