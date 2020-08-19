Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 246,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

