Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $5,089,841. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.