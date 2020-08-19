Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.9% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after buying an additional 117,440 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

