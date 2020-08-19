Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. State Street Corp increased its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after purchasing an additional 290,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,692 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in International Paper by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 688,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 136,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:IP opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.