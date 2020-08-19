Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 147,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 80.7% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,774 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 9.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

ETV opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.