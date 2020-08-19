Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Anthem by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 813,642 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anthem by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $282.45 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

