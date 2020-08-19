MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87, 4,041 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.